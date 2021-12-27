AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Full House Resorts worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLL. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 61,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 568,195 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,838 shares of company stock valued at $157,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

