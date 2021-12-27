AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $35.96 Million Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares during the period. GrowGeneration accounts for about 5.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 2.45% of GrowGeneration worth $35,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $13.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $811.85 million, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 2.74. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.