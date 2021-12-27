AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $94.39 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for about 14.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 1.71% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $94,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $253.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.47. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

