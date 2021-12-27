AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $2.22 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,278 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. HubSpot makes up about 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $675.00 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $775.29 and a 200-day moving average of $687.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,242,649. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.