AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $2.50 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. MongoDB comprises about 0.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total value of $783,506.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.63, for a total value of $3,305,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,223 shares of company stock worth $37,834,146. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $551.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $519.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Argus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

