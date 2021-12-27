AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $2 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $664.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $670.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $569.26 and a 200 day moving average of $513.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

