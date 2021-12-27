AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

NYSE:BURL opened at $287.19 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.07 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.