AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,782,584 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $495.60 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

