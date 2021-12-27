AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Zscaler comprises about 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,359.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 129,088 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,267 shares of company stock valued at $40,037,262. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.19.

Zscaler stock opened at $326.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.04 and its 200 day moving average is $274.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.15 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

