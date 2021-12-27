AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $189.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 163.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

