AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 366,787 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 366,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,629,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 2.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $209.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.27. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $149.33 and a 1 year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.