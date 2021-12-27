AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the quarter. Power REIT makes up approximately 2.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 7.59% of Power REIT worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Power REIT by 165.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Power REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 67.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 30.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 15.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $29,897.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $62.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.15. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a net margin of 64.44% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

