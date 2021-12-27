AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 18.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $119,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $160.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.62 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

