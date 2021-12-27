AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 14,454 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI opened at $142.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.67.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

