AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 453,851 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,851 shares during the quarter. cbdMD comprises 0.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 2.70% of cbdMD worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YCBD. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in cbdMD by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in cbdMD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in cbdMD by 6,360.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.54. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 52.60%.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

