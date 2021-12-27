AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 7,441 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $128.19 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

