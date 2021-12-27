AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.75.

NYSE GME opened at $152.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $483.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.48.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

