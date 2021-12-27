AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in RH by 2,300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in RH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in RH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in RH by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $546.30 on Monday. RH has a 12 month low of $411.88 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $615.38 and a 200-day moving average of $657.95.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

