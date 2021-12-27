AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $340.12 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

