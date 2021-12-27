AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,994 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.63% of Greenlane worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlane alerts:

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 559,776 shares of company stock valued at $955,659. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.24.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNLN shares. Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.