AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $311.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

