AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,251,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,456,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $72.19 on Monday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $138.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.