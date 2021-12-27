AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $561.78 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $566.84. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.