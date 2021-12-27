AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

NYSE FIS opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

