AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,240 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 102,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 371,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,087,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB opened at $32.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.