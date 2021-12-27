AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,321 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,321 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of GSG stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.