AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,453 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after acquiring an additional 208,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $152.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.49. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $155.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

