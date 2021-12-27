Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce $3.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.41 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 14,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 341,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

