AeroClean Technologies Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on January 3rd (NASDAQ:AERC)

AeroClean Technologies’ (NASDAQ:AERC) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 3rd. AeroClean Technologies had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AeroClean Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. AeroClean Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

