Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

AEVA stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 201.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 151.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.