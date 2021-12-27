Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OILK. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,184,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Shares of OILK opened at $39.80 on Monday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.