Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 116,242 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dynavax Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $18,900,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $309,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,310. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.