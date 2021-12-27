Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 1.24% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $22,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 801.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 681,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 549,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after buying an additional 47,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Shares of XME opened at $44.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

