Affinity Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

