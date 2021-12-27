Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Truist raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

TPX stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.