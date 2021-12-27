Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $62,549,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $63,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $46,101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $37,689,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $31,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

