Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $21.51 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 204,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,505,000. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $157,076,000. Q3 Asset Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 49,020 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,119,000.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAI opened at $110.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1-year low of $78.24 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.