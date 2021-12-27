Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Green Plains as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after purchasing an additional 710,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPRE opened at $35.77 on Monday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

