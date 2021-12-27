Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 3.5%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $104.73. Approximately 32,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,891,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.88.

Get Affirm alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.