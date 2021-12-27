Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,336 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,044 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $58.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

