Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,875 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $157.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.41. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on A. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,428 shares of company stock worth $18,843,895 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

