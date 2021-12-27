AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0001 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $116,006.61 and $31,892.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AIDOC is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

