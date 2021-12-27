Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 1,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 374,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

