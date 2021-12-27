Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,416 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of AKAM opened at $116.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.51. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

