Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Pamela Stephenson Sells 474 Shares

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $11,338.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.93. 117,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,168. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $461.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

