Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $1.67

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00003260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $10.58 billion and approximately $424.90 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00226179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.64 or 0.00539685 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00079141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,800,795,239 coins and its circulating supply is 6,352,119,124 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

