Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up 1.1% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.19% of Align Technology worth $102,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $658.37. 881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $644.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

