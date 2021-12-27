Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $11.86

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $11.54. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 788 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $527.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

