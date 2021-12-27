Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $11.86

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $11.54. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 788 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $527.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
