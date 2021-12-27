Allan M. Fox Sells 61,638 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RGNX stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 241,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
