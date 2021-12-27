Allan M. Fox Sells 61,638 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 241,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

