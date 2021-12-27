Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Position Increased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 348,917 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises about 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 1.37% of Allison Transmission worth $50,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

